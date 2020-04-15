Hardeman County Community Health Center remains open amid pandemic

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. — The Hardeman County Community Health Center, Henderson Health Center, and Stanton Health Center are Federally Qualified Health Centers.

They are open to address your acute illness and/or chronic care management needs during the current coronavirus pandemic.

All clinics accept most insurances, and they also have a sliding scale fee program for the uninsured or the underinsured.

The clinics provide both adult and pediatric primary care, women’s health, behavioral health and substance abuse counseling, laboratory services and pharmacy prescription services.

If you wish to see a medical provider, please call and speak to a member of their staff.

They comply with all recommendations outlined by the CDC and WHO to include social distancing.

If an appointment to see a provider directly is indicated, you will have your temperature taken and be asked screening questions at the clinic’s entrance upon your arrival. Only the patient will be allowed to come into the clinic, with the exception of a parent/guardian with a minor child or one person to accompany a patient who requires assistance.

Telehealth and telephone services are available for behavioral health patients.

Hardeman County Community Health Center (Bolivar)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (including the pharmacy)

(731) 658-3388

Henderson Health Center

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

(731) 983-3175

Stanton Health Center

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

(731) 548-2232