Jackson-Madison County Schools close through remainder of year

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System confirmed Wednesday that students will not return to school for the remainder of the year.

The district released the following statement Wednesday:

“Per the Governor’s recommendation, students will not return to school the remainder of this school year. We will continue to provide education resources and perform administrative functions at schools and at the district office throughout the remainder of the year.”

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts