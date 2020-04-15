JMCSS discuss expectations for new school superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn.–“We will allow you to lead,” said JMCSS Board Member Shannon Stewart.

“My family and I have both been really excited about joining the Jackson-Madison County community,” said Dr. Marlon King.

Following 2 rounds of interviews and a visit to local school districts the Jackson-Madison County School District will be under the leadership of Dr. Marlon King.

Dr. King has served as superintendent of Haywood County Schools and is currently serving as Director of Schools in Fayette county.

In Wednesday’s virtual meeting the board met with Dr. King to express their expectations.

“That we have a different community down here in Jackson than a lot of other districts and so just understanding the community dynamic that is needed to bring cohesion to this community,” said JMCSS School Board member A.J Massey.

“If there is something that we’re not doing right or were doing well I think it is only fair to let me know so that we can work in partnership, to make sure we provide the best service to this community,” said Dr. King.

Now that Governor Bill Lee has decided to keep students at home for the rest of the school year, King said he expects challenges going into the next school year, but said the student’s safety is his top priority.

“Without a safe environment, it’s very difficult for teachers to teach and also for students to learn. Once you provide a safe environment for all, that’s when you’re going to see scores increase,” said Dr. King.

Dr. King also said he’s aware of the history with this school district and wants to learn from past superintendents.

“All the way up to Superintendent Jones and just looking at what happened over the years, in each administration and one of the things I don’t want to do, I don’t want to misstep. I really want to give this community the very best,” said Dr. King.

Board members said Dr. King’s contract is still being finalized, but they anticipate him to shadow Interim Superintendent Ray Washington June 1 and take over July 1.

King will be the sixth superintendent for the Jackson-Madison County School System in the last decade.