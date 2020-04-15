Local church extends helping hand to community in need

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local church is extending a helping hand to the community in the form of groceries.

In an effort to help feed members in the Jackson area, volunteers from Englewood Baptist Church are using a drive-thru method to pass out bags of food.

The church says they have received several donations, with the intent of staying safe while looking after others.

Wednesday afternoon, Senior Pastor Adam Dooley explained just how they’ve been able to make this happen.

“We’ve had several local businesses give us sizeable donations. We’ve purchased a lot of these things ourselves. So it varies from week to week, but today it would be about 400 bags of food,” said Dooley.

Leaders with Englewood say they plan to continue holding the drive-thru every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. on their main campus.

They also said they will provide updates to future service projects on their church website.