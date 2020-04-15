Mugshots : Madison County : 04/13/20 – 04/15/20 April 15, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/5Lamonte Womack Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/5Antonio Smith Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/5Benjamin Garnica Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/5Estelle Jefferies Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/5Sebastian Gonzalez Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/15/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest