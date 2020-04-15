Mugshots : Madison County : 04/13/20 – 04/15/20

1/5 Lamonte Womack Vandalism

2/5 Antonio Smith Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault

3/5 Benjamin Garnica Shoplifting/theft of property

4/5 Estelle Jefferies Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

5/5 Sebastian Gonzalez Shoplifting/theft of property









The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/15/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.