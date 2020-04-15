Tennessee launches free coronavirus testing state-wide

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee announced free COVID-19 testing will be available for any Tennessean, regardless of symptoms, as the Unified-Command group ramps up an aggressive effort to expand testing capacity across the state.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

The expanded testing effort launches this weekend with the Tennessee National Guard popping up 15 drive-thru testing sites across the state. Drive-thru testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.

In addition to drive-thru sites, all rural county health departments offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

Results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.

A full list of sites can be accessed here.