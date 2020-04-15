Trenton community unveils uplifting signs

TRENTON, Tenn. — One West Tennessee community showed off their creativity Wednesday afternoon.

Trenton Health and Rehab hosted their “Paint the Yard” event, where residents decorate signs with uplifting messages for the healthcare workers at the facility.

A panel of judges at the rehab center then looked at each sign and awarded a winner with a $25 gift card to local store Nutrition 31.

Clinic Liason for Trenton Health and Rehab, Katie Burke, was appreciative of this year’s showing.

“Trenton never disappoints, and our surrounding areas never disappoint us, they’re always willing to come out and support the frontline workers in this town. It’s huge for us,” Burke said.

This year’s winner was Dawn Temple, who submitted a “You Are My Sunshine” entry.