Waste Management notifies city that COVID-19 could affect waste pickup

JACKSON, Tenn. — Waste Management of Tennessee has notified the City of Jackson that the COVID-19 pandemic could affect waste pickup in the city, according to a news release.

The release says citizens should be reminded to bag and tie all residential waste and to not set out loose trash. Bagged trash must be placed in cans with secure lids.

“We appreciate how Waste Management Inc., of Tennessee is handling the situation regarding waste pick-up in our city. We encourage all of our citizens to be patient at this time. We will do our part to communicate to our citizens of any changes,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

For questions or concerns, residents can call the Health and Sanitation Department at (731) 425-8545.