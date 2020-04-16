6,262 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 141 deaths, 691 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 6,262 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 16. In addition, 141 people have died, and 691 are hospitalized. Another 2,786 have recovered.

April 16

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 15
  • Bedford County – 40
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 7
  • Blount County – 46
  • Bradley County – 35
  • Campbell County – 12
  • Cannon County – 8
  • Carroll County – 13
  • Carter County — 5
  • Cheatham County – 20
  • Chester County – 6
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 5
  • Cocke County – 11
  • Coffee County – 17
  • Cumberland County – 55
  • Davidson County – 1,307
  • Decatur County – 3
  • DeKalb County – 10
  • Dickson County – 39
  • Dyer County – 24
  • Fayette County – 42
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 23
  • Gibson County – 25
  • Giles County – 5
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 29
  • Grundy County – 25
  • Hamblen County – 7
  • Hamilton County – 110
  • Hardeman County — 7
  • Hardin County – 4
  • Hawkins County – 26
  • Haywood County — 12
  • Henderson County — 2
  • Henry County — 8
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 4
  • Humphreys County – 4
  • Jackson County – 6
  • Jefferson County – 16
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 182
  • Lake County – 4
  • Lauderdale County – 12
  • Lawrence County – 15
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 9
  • Loudon County – 19
  • Macon County – 30
  • Madison County – 73
  • Marion County – 27
  • Marshall County – 12
  • Maury County – 33
  • McMinn County – 6
  • McNairy County — 9
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 9
  • Montgomery County – 102
  • Moore County – 1
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 8
  • Overton County – 7
  • Perry County – 6
  • Polk County – 5
  • Putnam County – 93
  • Roane County – 7
  • Robertson County – 95
  • Rutherford County – 271
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 3
  • Sevier County – 22
  • Shelby County – 1,492
  • Smith County – 11
  • Stewart County — 4
  • Sullivan County – 45
  • Sumner County – 491
  • Tipton County – 54
  • Trousdale County — 19
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 1
  • Warren County – 4
  • Washington County – 46
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 6
  • White County – 4
  • Williamson County – 324
  • Wilson County – 161
  • Out of state – 250
  • Pending – 209

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

April 16 Race

Race:

  • White – 3,094
  • Black or African-American – 1,298
  • Other/Multiracial – 378
  • Asian – 104
  • Pending – 1,388

April 16 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,062
  • Hispanic – 384
  • Pending – 1,816

April 16 GenderGender:

  • Female – 3,209
  • Male – 2,895
  • Pending – 158

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

