6,262 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 141 deaths, 691 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 6,262 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 16. In addition, 141 people have died, and 691 are hospitalized. Another 2,786 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 15
- Bedford County – 40
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 7
- Blount County – 46
- Bradley County – 35
- Campbell County – 12
- Cannon County – 8
- Carroll County – 13
- Carter County — 5
- Cheatham County – 20
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 11
- Coffee County – 17
- Cumberland County – 55
- Davidson County – 1,307
- Decatur County – 3
- DeKalb County – 10
- Dickson County – 39
- Dyer County – 24
- Fayette County – 42
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 23
- Gibson County – 25
- Giles County – 5
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 29
- Grundy County – 25
- Hamblen County – 7
- Hamilton County – 110
- Hardeman County — 7
- Hardin County – 4
- Hawkins County – 26
- Haywood County — 12
- Henderson County — 2
- Henry County — 8
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 4
- Humphreys County – 4
- Jackson County – 6
- Jefferson County – 16
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 182
- Lake County – 4
- Lauderdale County – 12
- Lawrence County – 15
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 9
- Loudon County – 19
- Macon County – 30
- Madison County – 73
- Marion County – 27
- Marshall County – 12
- Maury County – 33
- McMinn County – 6
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 9
- Montgomery County – 102
- Moore County – 1
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 8
- Overton County – 7
- Perry County – 6
- Polk County – 5
- Putnam County – 93
- Roane County – 7
- Robertson County – 95
- Rutherford County – 271
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 3
- Sevier County – 22
- Shelby County – 1,492
- Smith County – 11
- Stewart County — 4
- Sullivan County – 45
- Sumner County – 491
- Tipton County – 54
- Trousdale County — 19
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 1
- Warren County – 4
- Washington County – 46
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 6
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 324
- Wilson County – 161
- Out of state – 250
- Pending – 209
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 3,094
- Black or African-American – 1,298
- Other/Multiracial – 378
- Asian – 104
- Pending – 1,388
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,062
- Hispanic – 384
- Pending – 1,816
Gender:
- Female – 3,209
- Male – 2,895
- Pending – 158
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.