6,262 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 141 deaths, 691 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 6,262 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 16. In addition, 141 people have died, and 691 are hospitalized. Another 2,786 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 15

Bedford County – 40

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 7

Blount County – 46

Bradley County – 35

Campbell County – 12

Cannon County – 8

Carroll County – 13

Carter County — 5

Cheatham County – 20

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 11

Coffee County – 17

Cumberland County – 55

Davidson County – 1,307

Decatur County – 3

DeKalb County – 10

Dickson County – 39

Dyer County – 24

Fayette County – 42

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 23

Gibson County – 25

Giles County – 5

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 29

Grundy County – 25

Hamblen County – 7

Hamilton County – 110

Hardeman County — 7

Hardin County – 4

Hawkins County – 26

Haywood County — 12

Henderson County — 2

Henry County — 8

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 4

Jackson County – 6

Jefferson County – 16

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 182

Lake County – 4

Lauderdale County – 12

Lawrence County – 15

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 9

Loudon County – 19

Macon County – 30

Madison County – 73

Marion County – 27

Marshall County – 12

Maury County – 33

McMinn County – 6

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 9

Montgomery County – 102

Moore County – 1

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 8

Overton County – 7

Perry County – 6

Polk County – 5

Putnam County – 93

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 95

Rutherford County – 271

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 3

Sevier County – 22

Shelby County – 1,492

Smith County – 11

Stewart County — 4

Sullivan County – 45

Sumner County – 491

Tipton County – 54

Trousdale County — 19

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 1

Warren County – 4

Washington County – 46

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 6

White County – 4

Williamson County – 324

Wilson County – 161

Out of state – 250

Pending – 209

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 3,094

Black or African-American – 1,298

Other/Multiracial – 378

Asian – 104

Pending – 1,388

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,062

Hispanic – 384

Pending – 1,816

Gender:

Female – 3,209

Male – 2,895

Pending – 158

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.