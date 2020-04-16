89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now 89 cases confirmed.

Director Kim Tedford said three of the most recent cases were confirmed Wednesday after 4 p.m. The fourth case was confirmed Thursday morning.

Tedford said about one-third of Wednesday’s 85 cases appear to be the result of community spread, meaning positive patients came in contact with another positive patient somewhere in the community.

Tedford also said about 15 percent of cases have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, which is slightly higher than the state average.