90 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional positive COVID-19 result in Madison County residents, bringing the total to 90 confirmed cases.

The most recent patient is a 59-year-old man. Health department officials say he is not currently hospitalized.

Epidemiology staff at the health department are reaching out to people who may have had contact with the patients.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Race:

Black or African-American: 52 cases, 58 percent

White: 16 cases, 18 percent

Asian: 2 cases, 2 percent

Hispanic: 1 case, 1 percent

Unspecified: 19 cases, 21 percent

Gender:

Female: 52 cases, 58 percent

Male: 38 cases, 42 percent

Health status:

Recovered: 29 cases, 32 percent

Not recovered: 24 cases, 27 percent

Better: 16 cases, 18 percent

Unknown: 21 cases, 23 percent

Age:

0 – 10 years: 0 cases

11 – 20 years: 2 cases, 2 percent

21 – 30 years: 13 cases, 15 percent

31 – 40 years: 10 cases, 11 percent

41 – 50 years: 19 cases, 21 percent

51 – 60 years: 29 cases, 32 percent

61 – 70 years: 13 cases, 15 percent

71 – 80 years: 4 cases, 4 percent

80 + : 0 cases

Find more information about COVID-19 from the Tennessee Department of Health at https://www.tn.gov/health/ cedep/ncov. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/COVID19.