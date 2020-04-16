Chance for Scattered Showers Friday Evening

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Thursday, April 16th

Temperatures managed to stay warm enough so that not many parts of West Tennessee experienced a frost this morning. We’ll continue a warming trend over the weekend so that a frost isn’t expected to happen again anytime soon. However, there’s some good news and some bad news about the weekend forecast…

TONIGHT

Unlike last night, temperatures will stay out of the 30s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s under clear skies with light winds. Winds will become a little bit stronger by sunrise so that we wake up with south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Expect a breezy day tomorrow with southwest winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour! Skies will be sunny to start but could become cloudy with a chance for rain later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s at the warmest point of the day. There’s a slight chance for a thunderstorm Friday night, but there’s a greater chance for lightning on Sunday with a marginal risk for severe weather. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com