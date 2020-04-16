City of Jackson extends “shelter-at-home” order

JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger extended the county’s state of emergency order, including the current “shelter-at-home” order.

The original shelter-at-home order was scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 18.

The extension means that order will now continue through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

Mayor Conger could choose to extend the order further next week if necessary.

No changes have been made to what is considered an essential business or essential activities.

