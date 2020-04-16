Discovery Park of America to close through May, changes events

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America announced Thursday that it will remain closed through May.

In a news release, Discovery Park says they first closed on March 17 due to the threat of coronavirus, and says the extended closure is the “best thing to do right now for all the communities we serve.”

The release says the plan is to keep the park closed through May and reevaluate a date to reopen closer to June.

The following Discovery Park events have been cancelled or rescheduled: