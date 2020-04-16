Discovery Park of America to close through May, changes events
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America announced Thursday that it will remain closed through May.
In a news release, Discovery Park says they first closed on March 17 due to the threat of coronavirus, and says the extended closure is the “best thing to do right now for all the communities we serve.”
The release says the plan is to keep the park closed through May and reevaluate a date to reopen closer to June.
The following Discovery Park events have been cancelled or rescheduled:
- May 1: Opening night for “Rhythm on the Rails” to be rescheduled. Reschedule date TBD.
- May 14: Southern Artist Showcase to be postponed. Reschedule date TBD.
- May 16: 7th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta to be postponed. Reschedule date TBD.
- May 21-22: Singer/Songwriter Night 2020 featuring Phillip and Friends to be postponed. Reschedule date TBD. Refunds will be available for those who already purchased tickets if they are unable to attend the new date.
- May 23: Wildlife Education Series – World Turtle Day will take place on Facebook.
- May 23: STEAM Saturday will take place on Facebook.