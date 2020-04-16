Food distribution in Lexington draws huge crowd

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – One West Tennessee county had their biggest food distribution event of the year.

Hundreds of cars lined up at First Pentecostal Church in Lexington this afternoon for food distribution. Some residents have lost their jobs and their incomes due to the coronavirus.

The church distributes food twice each month, but today’s was especially important.

Organizers say today’s event was by far the biggest they’ve ever had.

“On a normal third Thursday, we usually have about 300 to 400 cars. We’ve projected that’s probably gone to at least 500 vehicles today,” said church pastor David Beecham.

All the food from today was provided by Second Harvest Food Bank.