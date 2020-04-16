Health department releases more data on first 85 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has analyzed the first 85 cases of coronavirus in Madison County.

Seventeen of those cases were directly related to travel, and 42 were traced to exposure.

“We have 15 cases that are unknown and 11 cases that there are no known exposure,” health department director Kim Tedford said.

That means the department was not sure how 26 patients got the virus.

“One thing you can take from that is about a third of our patients acquired that probably through community spread. That is, they’ve come in contact with somebody in the community to get COVID-19,” Tedford said.

Out of those first 85 patients, 13 were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

“Which when you look at that, that’s about 15 percent of our cases, which is a little higher than what the state is reporting hospitalizations state-wide,” Tedford said.

And the health department also answered some questions about the drive-thru testing at the Jackson Fairgrounds this weekend.

Tedford is warning anyone who plans to participate: the test is invasive.

“That swab is going to be put in one of your nostrils. It’s going to feel like we’re touching your brain when we stick that swab in there,” she said.

That’s why they will not be testing anyone under the age of 16 at the site.

“It can be a task in a clinic setting, so just imagine how it can be when you’re reaching through a car window in full protective gear to swab on a child,” Tedford said.

The test is free, and you don’t have to be a Madison County resident.

“Whatever your insurance covers, that’s what’s going to be covered. They will not bill you for any balance or anything, and certainly if you don’t have insurance, that’s not a problem,” Tedford said.

The drive-thru site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, said 11 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Four of those patients are on ventilators.