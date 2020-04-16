Funeral services for Jane Carol “Carolyn” Crawford, age 71, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethlehem No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Medon (Mercer), TN.

Mrs. Crawford passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Maplewood Healthcare Center.

Visitation for Mrs. Crawford will be Friday, April 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.