Kim Holley named Selmer Police Chief

SELMER, Tenn. — A Selmer Police Department veteran has been named chief of police.

The police department confirmed in a Facebook post Wednesday that Kim Holley has been appointed police chief.

Holley began his career in Selmer in June 1981 and has worked in various divisons, including patrol, DARE, narcotics investigation and administration, according to the post.

The post says Holley has been instrumental in the day-to-day business within the department, including policy development, training and personnel.