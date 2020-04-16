Local groups sell t-shirts to help small businesses

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Some local companies are selling t-shirts to help their fellow small businesses.

In Chester County, Freed-Hardeman University teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce, Oliver’s and Bramblett Group to make shirts.

The shirts are between $20 and $22, with $10 going to a local business of your choice.

To order one, go to the FHU Bookstore website.

“With the coronavirus outbreak, no one really had really prepared for that, and we’re seeing a lot of our favorites close their doors for the time being,” Katie Nixon Thurman, the bookstore manager, said. “We know it has to be tough on them, so we’re hoping this helps in any way that they need.”

In Hardin County, D. Long and Co. are making shirts, which can also be ordered on their website.