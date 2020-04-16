Local judges make donation to charity

JACKSON, Tenn. – Two charities are getting much needed donations from a local group.

The Howell Edmunds Jackson American Inn of Court announced Thursday they will be donating $3,000 dollars to both the ComeUnity Cafe and RIFA, for a total of $6,000.

The Inn consists of local judges from across Jackson. One of those is Chancery Court Judge James Butler.

Judge Butler described how their meeting plans changed due to the coronavirus, and how they agreed to put their focus towards a donation.

“We did not meet in April, and we’re not going to meet in May. So we had some extra money that we would use normally to pay for the food that we would eat at our meals, and we decided to donate that meal money,” Judge Butler said.

The donations will be given over a two month period.