Mugshots : Madison County : 04/15/20 – 04/16/20

1/4 Nancy Person Hold for investigation

2/4 George Foster Failure to appear, sex offender registry violations

3/4 Jason Terry Violation of order or protection

4/4 Nathaniel Preston Simple domestic assault







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/16/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.