Graveside Service for Pruitt Wilkes, Jr., age 66, of Little Rock, Arkansas, will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Wilkes passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence in Little Rock Arkansas.

Visitation for Mr. Wilkes will be Friday, April 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.