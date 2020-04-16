Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum to host live tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum announced via Facebook they will be giving a live virtual tour on Friday.

Rusty Robinson, owner, says he will showcase most of the vehicles in the museum during the tour.

Robinson recently expanded the museum to include a new building and says this will be the first time people see the new addition.

Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum has been operating in Jackson since 2010 and features many cars used in the actual production of movies and television shows.

The live tour will take place on Friday, April 17 at noon on the museum’s Facebook page.