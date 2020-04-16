Sunny And Warmer Today

Weather Update: Thursday, April 16 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temperatures in the upper 30s. Not nearly as cold as Tuesday morning. We have two areas of high pressure that are affecting the near term temperature trend. The northern most high pressure has been keeping colder air wedged in at the surface. while the old high pressure has been modifying to become more continental tropical with time. That will bring moisture back across West Tennessee starting today, and definitely by Friday evening.



