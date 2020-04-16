Sunny And Warmer Today

Storm Team Weather

Weather Update: Thursday, April 16 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temperatures in the upper 30s. Not nearly as cold as Tuesday morning. We have two areas of high pressure that are affecting the near term temperature trend. The northern most  high pressure  has been keeping  colder air wedged in at the surface. while the old high pressure has been modifying to become more continental tropical with time. That will bring moisture back across West Tennessee starting today, and definitely by Friday evening.
Ezgif.com Video To Gif 2020 04 16t074100.129
Storm Team Meteorologist
Moe Shamell
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj
Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe
Instagram: moeshamelltv

Categories: Weather, Weather Forecast

Related Posts