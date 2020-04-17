2 residents, 3 employees positive for COVID-19 at AHC Forest Cove

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two residents and three employees of AHC Forest Cove in Jackson have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed the cases Friday afternoon.

The health department says both residents of the assisted living facility on Forest Cove, off East Forest Avenue, are hospitalized.

Two of the three employees have already recovered from the virus, according to the health department.

The health department says the third employee is currently self-isolating at home.

AHC Forest Cove is owned by American Health Communities.

Epidemiology staff and the Tennessee Department of Health have been in contact with the facility, as well as the patients, according to the health department.

