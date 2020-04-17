95 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received positive test results for two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday. There are now a total of 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The most recent cases include:

21-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

47-year-old male (not hospitalized)

Epidemiology staff are still trying to reach one of these patients, so hospitalization status is unknown at this time. They are also reaching out to people who had contact with these patients.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Race:

Black or African-American: 54 (57%)

White: 16 (17%)

Asian: 2 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 22 (23%)

Gender:

Female: 54 (57%)

Male: 41 (43%)

Health status:

Recovered: 34 (36%)

Not recovered: 26 (27%)

Better: 14 (15%)

Unknown: 21 (22%)

Age: