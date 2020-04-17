Drive-by birthday held for 92-year-old woman

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman celebrated being 92 years young with a quarantine birthday surprise.

Family members of Dannie Mae Jarrett say they celebrate her birthday together every year. However the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the plans of having a party at a family member’s house.

Instead they surprised her with a drive-by birthday celebration.

Jarrett’s daughter, Priscilla Wooden says she loves cooking, celebrating with church family and can still drive.

“Due to this virus, we had to do this instead. We didn’t want the day to pass without doing something to celebrate our mom for turning 92,” Wooden said.

She says her mother has nine children, 76 grand children and 37 great grand children.