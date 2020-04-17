First death reported from COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department officials have confirmed the first death from COVID-19 in the county.

Health department director Kim Tedford confirmed the death Friday morning during the department’s daily updates.

Tedford said the patient had other health concerns, and had been hospitalized over the course of their illness.

There are a total of 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The patients are a 55-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a 77-year-old woman who is currently hospitalized.