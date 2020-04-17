Increasing Clouds, Then Showers

Weather Update: Friday, April 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start our morning off with seasonable temps. Low this morning only fell into the upper 40s for some. The morning hours we will remain sunny with temps climbing quickly through the 50s and 60s. We should top out this afternoon around 73°F. A cold front will approach the Mississippi River later this afternoon. Clouds will increase through this morning until then skies will gradually cloud up as the day goes along. It will also become a bit windy with sustained winds between 10-15 and gust around 20-25. Showers should increase and take over mainly after 4 or 5PM then continue through the evening hours. The cold front should be south of the area around Midnight.



