JTA requires masks to ride bus service

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority (JTA) is requiring all passengers and visitors to JTA offices are to wear a personal protective mask/shield/covering beginning Monday, April 20.

The mask is to cover both the nose and mouth. JTA will not provide any masks.

JTA has been taking precautions against COVID-19 and is routinely using hospital grade disinfectants on buses and in facilities. JTA has also contracted a cleaning company to disinfect all vehicles once a week.

JTA service hours are 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday, except holidays.

For more information, call JTA at (731) 423-0200, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays.