Local resources makes masks for medical professionals, first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — While the coronavirus pandemic is frightening, it’s also bringing out the best in humanity.

A local resource for small businesses known as “theCO” is stepping up to help first responders and medical professionals on the front lines.

“We are collaborating with Union University here in town, and we are making the COVID face shields,” said Dan Drogosh, operations manager at theCO. “These are all just plastic, and they’ve got the clear plastic shield in the front and the wraps around your forehead.”

Drogosh says they have made several of these masks in the last few weeks.

“Using our laser cutters at the office at theCO and Union’s been 3D printing the other parts and pieces and assembling them and then distributing them to first responders and West Tennessee Healthcare and some other hospitals here. So we’ve been busy,” Drogosh said.

Drogosh says this has been a collaborative effort to help the community.

“We did get a massive amount of these clear sheets from Tips and Hub City Blueprint. There is a lot of entities that are trying to pitch in and help, but primarily it’s been Union and theCO and then just a few other local individuals that have donated their time,” Drogosh said. “We have got a great community here that is willing to step up in times like this.”

Drogosh says theCO members want to help keep spirits up and support small businesses. Drogosh says about 1,200 face shields are made each week and are currently being delivered.