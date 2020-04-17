Longhorn launches Steak Shop for cooking at home

LongHorn Steakhouse is launching its own steak shop.

The shop will offer uncooked steaks available for pick-up at the restaurant, according to a news release from LongHorn.

The steaks will be will come with LongHorn’s proprietary seasoning, cooking instructions and bread, according to the release.

Side dishes will also available.

To order your steaks, just visit the company’s website.

You can also call Jackson’s LongHorn Steakhouse at (731) 512-0662.