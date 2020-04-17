McNairy Co. official explains effects of 2020 Census

JACKSON, Tenn. — One thing we can all do while stuck inside: fill out the 2020 Census.

Every ten years the U.S. counts its population in all 50 states and five territories. It’s actually required by the constitution.

But why is it so important?

“It helps us determine where over $675 billion is given each year,” said McNairy County Director of Chamber and Tourism Jessica Huff.

It helps provide money for roads, schools and more.

With McNairy County being a tier four distressed county, the census helps them get the money they need.

“We need help with our infrastructure and even our parks,” Huff said. “It’s where we get our funding through them.”

And if you haven’t responded to the census by June 1, you’ll hear a knock at your door.

Census takers in McNairy County will make $14 an hour and be paid 58 cents for every mile they drive.

“They are asking for some people to work during the day but there will be a lot working at night and on the weekends because they’re trying to accommodate people coming to work and then going home,” Huff said.

This is the first time you can fill out the census online, on the phone or by mail. But Huff says since McNairy County is so rural, online might not be an option for everyone.

“It’s very important, if you received your forms through the mail, please fill them out and send them back in,” Huff said.