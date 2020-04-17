Nursing home confirms COVID-19, begins new protocol

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed five people at AHC Forest Cove in Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the health department and a spokesperson from American Health Communities confirm two people at the facility tested positive over the last two weeks.

Both also confirm some employees tested positive, with at least one medically cleared and the rest self isolating at home.

AHC confirms the employees were wearing personal protective equipment and following protocol. According to the health department, the two people who tested positive are currently hospitalized.

AHC says they were transported out of the nursing home for unrelated reasons or treatments, but were later diagnosed with COVID-19 and haven’t been back to the facility since.

Nursing home staff checks residents’ temperatures at the beginning and middle of their shifts.

They also say they practice social distancing and wear masks when outside of their rooms or interacting with staff. Employees are screened at the beginning, middle and end of their shift for symptoms.

A new protocol the facility is taking: Isolating new potential residents before integrating them into the facility.

AHC says that there are no COVID-19 positive patients in the facility at this time.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department’s epidemiology staff have been in contact with the facility and these patients.