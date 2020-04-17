Salvation Army begins new program, sends out 200 boxes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is sending out almost 200 boxes full of materials as part of a new program.

The group said the boxes will be filled with various STEM materials, devotionals and other activities for kids. There is enough materials in the boxes to last them up to six weeks.

It’s part of a new initiative called “Pathway of Hope,” intended for families who want to take the next step in breaking the cycle of poverty.

The boxes are being distributed to Jackson families now, but they plan to expand outward later.

“We thought about how can we engage these families during a time when we can’t do a lot of the face-to-face interviews. How can we still help and support them? So that’s how this idea was birthed,” said Lt. Cheryl Moynihan with the Salvation Army.

For more information on the Salvation Army and their programs, visit their website.