State pulls Great Wolf Lodge funding; local leaders remain optimistic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee’s revised budget that was in response to the coronavirus eliminated multiple projects and their funding sources.

Among those cuts was a tourism grant that would help fund a proposed Great Wolf Lodge in Jackson.

“The latest update is, basically, the $20 million that the state had budgeted for this was pulled,” said Gary Deaton, the Chairman for the Madison County Commission.

The Great Wolf Lodge announced their intentions to build in Jackson earlier this year. A mix of local and state incentives helped draw them in.

“We are offering a PILOT, a payment in lieu of tax, and also rebating portions of the hotel-motel taxes that are collected,” said Jackson Chamber president and CEO, Kyle Spurgeon.

According to Spurgeon, the local incentives are still unchanged, but it is not guaranteed that it stays that way.

“I cannot tell you that those won’t change, but I cannot see that happening,” Spurgeon said. “Because what’s on the table now is figuring out how to restructure the state’s incentive.”

Despite the state pulling the funding, leaders are adamant that they are negotiating a different path for funding, and the Great Wolf Lodge is still fully committed to Jackson.

“Best case scenario: You get a shovel in the ground this year. We’re optimistic it would happen within the next year, so certainly sometime by next spring,” Spurgeon said.

“There’s other options that they’re working with. Once those options are laid out and the state is on board with it, naturally they’re going to do everything in their power to make sure it takes place,” Deaton said. “Probably a little delay in this, but it’s going to take place.”

Leader stressed that they are in constant contact with Great Wolf Lodge, and they will continue to update the community on how the project moves along.