Tennessee to offer child care services to essential workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is working to provide essential workers with child care options.

A news release from the state says parents of school-aged children and of children already enrolled at licensed locations can apply for the COVID-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance program.

The release says parents who are not currently enrolled can find a list of licensed locations on the Tennessee Department of Human Service’s website.

Parents can also apply for free child care at YMCA and Boys and Girls Club locations. The release says those seeking service at temporary locations do not need to apply through the department first.

For YMCA locations, click here.

For Boys and Girls club locations, click here.

To apply for the payment assistance program, visit the department’s website.

Parents can apply while the state of emergency is in effect, according to the release.