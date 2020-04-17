USJ to continue online learning

JACKSON, Tenn. — University School of Jackson announced its plans for the 2020 spring semester.

A news release from USJ says classes will continue to be held through Zoom sessions. The final five weeks of classes will begin on Monday, and the last day will be May 19, according to a release from the school.

USJ says the final day for Seniors will be on May 1.

The release says that awards will be ordered, and they plan on holding the Graduation and Award ceremonies at an undetermined date.

Summer programs are currently expected to begin on June 1, according to USJ.