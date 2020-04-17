West Tennessee Healthcare confirms furloughs, financial changes

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare confirmed Friday that some employees have been furloughed and the system has stopped matching employees’ retirement plan.

Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, says the moves were made in a preemptive move to limit the amount of money the system is spending.

The changes are due to elective procedures being cancelled early in the coronavirus pandemic by patients, and the system’s decision to temporarily close all non-essential business functions. Those include the Lift Wellness Center, the Therapy and Learning Center, and all elective procedures.

Garner said the furloughed employees can be recalled if the hospital sees a surge in patients, or if there is a need for additional employees.

Garner said the hospital says has also suspended their matching program for employees’ 403B retirement plans, as well as all capital purchasing projects.