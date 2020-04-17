West Tennessee woman celebrates 102nd birthday

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One West Tennessee woman experienced a special birthday party.

Friday was Esther’s birthday. Family members and friends stood outside her home in Humboldt, wishing her a happy birthday.

Everyone decorated their cars and made birthday signs for Esther. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family had to wish their loved one a happy birthday from a distance.

“We had to postpone her party. We were going to have a big 102nd party with a lot of people, but that is not possible now. But we wanted her to feel the love so we just decided that we wanted to drive out to her house, show her some signs and our love and leave her some flowers even though we cant give hugs,” said Rochelle Conway, Esther’s great niece.

Esther turned 102 years old.