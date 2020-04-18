6,762 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 145 deaths, 719 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 6,762 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 18. In addition, 145 people have died, and 719 are hospitalized. Another 3,234 have recovered.

041820 4

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 15
  • Bedford County – 62
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 9
  • Blount County – 46
  • Bradley County – 38
  • Campbell County – 12
  • Cannon County – 8
  • Carroll County – 13
  • Carter County — 5
  • Cheatham County – 22
  • Chester County – 6
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 5
  • Cocke County – 11
  • Coffee County – 19
  • Crockett County — 3
  • Cumberland County – 57
  • Davidson County – 1,531
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 10
  • Dickson County – 43
  • Dyer County – 25
  • Fayette County – 45
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 23
  • Gibson County – 28
  • Giles County – 5
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 30
  • Grundy County – 25
  • Hamblen County – 7
  • Hamilton County – 116
  • Hardeman County — 7
  • Hardin County – 4
  • Hawkins County – 27
  • Haywood County — 13
  • Henderson County — 4
  • Henry County — 9
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 4
  • Humphreys County – 4
  • Jackson County – 11
  • Jefferson County – 15
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 194
  • Lake County – 4
  • Lauderdale County – 13
  • Lawrence County – 15
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 9
  • Loudon County – 21
  • Macon County – 33
  • Madison County – 79
  • Marion County – 28
  • Marshall County – 16
  • Maury County – 34
  • McMinn County – 6
  • McNairy County — 9
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 10
  • Montgomery County – 113
  • Moore County – 2
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 9
  • Overton County – 7
  • Perry County – 6
  • Polk County – 5
  • Putnam County – 95
  • Rhea County – 1
  • Roane County – 8
  • Robertson County – 105
  • Rutherford County – 302
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 3
  • Sevier County – 24
  • Shelby County – 1,730
  • Smith County – 12
  • Stewart County — 5
  • Sullivan County – 45
  • Sumner County – 503
  • Tipton County – 57
  • Trousdale County — 20
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 1
  • Warren County – 4
  • Washington County – 46
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 6
  • White County – 4
  • Williamson County – 342
  • Wilson County – 173
  • Out of state – 252
  • Pending – 42

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

041820 1

Race:

  • White – 3,282
  • Black or African-American – 1,437
  • Other/Multiracial – 403
  • Asian – 123
  • Pending – 1,517

041820 2

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,358
  • Hispanic – 429
  • Pending – 1,975

041820 3

Gender:

  • Female – 3,442
  • Male – 3,126
  • Pending – 194

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts