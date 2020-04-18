6,762 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 145 deaths, 719 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 6,762 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 18. In addition, 145 people have died, and 719 are hospitalized. Another 3,234 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 15
- Bedford County – 62
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 9
- Blount County – 46
- Bradley County – 38
- Campbell County – 12
- Cannon County – 8
- Carroll County – 13
- Carter County — 5
- Cheatham County – 22
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 11
- Coffee County – 19
- Crockett County — 3
- Cumberland County – 57
- Davidson County – 1,531
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 10
- Dickson County – 43
- Dyer County – 25
- Fayette County – 45
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 23
- Gibson County – 28
- Giles County – 5
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 30
- Grundy County – 25
- Hamblen County – 7
- Hamilton County – 116
- Hardeman County — 7
- Hardin County – 4
- Hawkins County – 27
- Haywood County — 13
- Henderson County — 4
- Henry County — 9
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 4
- Humphreys County – 4
- Jackson County – 11
- Jefferson County – 15
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 194
- Lake County – 4
- Lauderdale County – 13
- Lawrence County – 15
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 9
- Loudon County – 21
- Macon County – 33
- Madison County – 79
- Marion County – 28
- Marshall County – 16
- Maury County – 34
- McMinn County – 6
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 10
- Montgomery County – 113
- Moore County – 2
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 9
- Overton County – 7
- Perry County – 6
- Polk County – 5
- Putnam County – 95
- Rhea County – 1
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 105
- Rutherford County – 302
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 3
- Sevier County – 24
- Shelby County – 1,730
- Smith County – 12
- Stewart County — 5
- Sullivan County – 45
- Sumner County – 503
- Tipton County – 57
- Trousdale County — 20
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 1
- Warren County – 4
- Washington County – 46
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 6
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 342
- Wilson County – 173
- Out of state – 252
- Pending – 42
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 3,282
- Black or African-American – 1,437
- Other/Multiracial – 403
- Asian – 123
- Pending – 1,517
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,358
- Hispanic – 429
- Pending – 1,975
Gender:
- Female – 3,442
- Male – 3,126
- Pending – 194
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.