6,762 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 145 deaths, 719 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 6,762 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 18. In addition, 145 people have died, and 719 are hospitalized. Another 3,234 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 15

Bedford County – 62

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 9

Blount County – 46

Bradley County – 38

Campbell County – 12

Cannon County – 8

Carroll County – 13

Carter County — 5

Cheatham County – 22

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 11

Coffee County – 19

Crockett County — 3

Cumberland County – 57

Davidson County – 1,531

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 10

Dickson County – 43

Dyer County – 25

Fayette County – 45

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 23

Gibson County – 28

Giles County – 5

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 30

Grundy County – 25

Hamblen County – 7

Hamilton County – 116

Hardeman County — 7

Hardin County – 4

Hawkins County – 27

Haywood County — 13

Henderson County — 4

Henry County — 9

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 4

Jackson County – 11

Jefferson County – 15

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 194

Lake County – 4

Lauderdale County – 13

Lawrence County – 15

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 9

Loudon County – 21

Macon County – 33

Madison County – 79

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 16

Maury County – 34

McMinn County – 6

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 10

Montgomery County – 113

Moore County – 2

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 9

Overton County – 7

Perry County – 6

Polk County – 5

Putnam County – 95

Rhea County – 1

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 105

Rutherford County – 302

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 3

Sevier County – 24

Shelby County – 1,730

Smith County – 12

Stewart County — 5

Sullivan County – 45

Sumner County – 503

Tipton County – 57

Trousdale County — 20

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 1

Warren County – 4

Washington County – 46

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 6

White County – 4

Williamson County – 342

Wilson County – 173

Out of state – 252

Pending – 42

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 3,282

Black or African-American – 1,437

Other/Multiracial – 403

Asian – 123

Pending – 1,517

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,358

Hispanic – 429

Pending – 1,975

Gender:

Female – 3,442

Male – 3,126

Pending – 194

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.