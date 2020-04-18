97 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19.

The health department says an 83-year-old male and a 46-year-old female both tested positive. The 83-year-old man is hospitalized.

The department says epidemiology staff are still trying to reach out to the other patient, so hospitalization status is not known. The department is also reaching out to see who they may have been in contact with.

The department provided the following graphs: