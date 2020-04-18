Over 800 people turnout for COVID-19 drive-thru testing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Testing has been one of the most important ways to determine where coronavirus is spreading and how to stop it.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and West Tennessee Healthcare provided a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.

“There is no criteria that you have to meet to be able to come through our clinic to be tested,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford. “If you feel like you need to be tested then just drive right on up.”

It is easy to get tested for COVID-19. All you have to do is go to the Jackson Fairgrounds and go through the drive-thru at no cost. You don’t have to show any symptoms, and you don’t need to be a Madison County resident to get tested.

“We are going to ask for a photo ID. If you have insurance, we are going to ask for a copy of your insurance card just so we can file your insurance and get some reimbursement, but there is no cost to anybody,” Tedford said. “If don’t have insurance, come on down.”

People lined up before 7 a.m. Saturday to get tested for COVID-19. The lines of cars wrapped around the Jackson Fairgrounds.

“We ask you to be patient. As you can see, our lines are long this morning,” Tedford said.

Tedford says there are more people who are asymptomatic.

“We’ll have a good number hopefully at the end of today and then again tomorrow. I can tell you just based on the forms that I have seen come through, we have more people here that are asymptomatic than we do symptomatic. We are seeing some symptomatic people come through, but I think we are seeing more asymptomatic people. We do know that there has been documentation of people being able to spread the virus and not show any symptoms, so hopefully this will help identify who those people are,” Tedford said.

Testing will also be available on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tedford describes what getting the test is like.

“They are going to insert that swab up your nose and they are going to go way up to your nostril. It is probably going to feel like they are tickling your brain, for lack of a better term,” Tedford said. “They get a good swab, put it in a little transport medium and that’s it. They are probably going to ask you to blow your nose first and then insert the swab.”

Those who have been tested for COVID-19 will be encouraged to self-quarantine at home for 14 days or until they are notified of a negative test result.

According to department, a total of 875 people were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday.