100 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional three cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 100.

The health department says the most recent cases include:

1-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

49-year-old male (hospitalized)

59-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

The health department says epidemiology staff are still trying to reach out to some of the patients, so hospitalization is not known at this time.

The health department provided the following graphs:

