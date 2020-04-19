7,070 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 148 deaths, 724 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 7,070 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 19. In addition, 148 people have died, and 724 are hospitalized. Another 3,344 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 16

Bedford County – 71

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 9

Blount County – 46

Bradley County – 37

Campbell County – 12

Cannon County – 8

Carroll County – 15

Carter County — 5

Cheatham County – 22

Chester County – 8

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 11

Coffee County – 20

Crockett County — 5

Cumberland County – 57

Davidson County – 1,638

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 10

Dickson County – 45

Dyer County – 48

Fayette County – 45

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 26

Gibson County – 31

Giles County – 5

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 30

Grundy County – 25

Hamblen County – 8

Hamilton County – 116

Hardeman County — 7

Hardin County – 4

Hawkins County – 27

Haywood County — 13

Henderson County — 4

Henry County — 9

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 7

Jackson County – 6

Jefferson County – 15

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 194

Lake County – 4

Lauderdale County – 15

Lawrence County – 15

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 10

Loudon County – 22

Macon County – 33

Madison County – 86

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 16

Maury County – 34

McMinn County – 6

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 10

Montgomery County – 119

Moore County – 2

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 9

Overton County – 7

Perry County – 6

Polk County – 5

Putnam County – 95

Rhea County – 2

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 113

Rutherford County – 309

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 3

Sevier County – 24

Shelby County – 1,778

Smith County – 13

Stewart County — 6

Sullivan County – 45

Sumner County – 509

Tipton County – 56

Trousdale County — 22

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 1

Warren County – 5

Washington County – 46

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 8

White County – 4

Williamson County – 348

Wilson County – 181

Out of state – 274

Pending – 88

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 3,347

Black or African-American – 1,470

Other/Multiracial – 418

Asian – 130

Pending – 1,705

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,456

Hispanic – 441

Pending – 2,173

Gender:

Female – 3,586

Male – 3,258

Pending – 226

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.