7,070 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 148 deaths, 724 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 7,070 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 19. In addition, 148 people have died, and 724 are hospitalized. Another 3,344 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 16
- Bedford County – 71
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 9
- Blount County – 46
- Bradley County – 37
- Campbell County – 12
- Cannon County – 8
- Carroll County – 15
- Carter County — 5
- Cheatham County – 22
- Chester County – 8
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 11
- Coffee County – 20
- Crockett County — 5
- Cumberland County – 57
- Davidson County – 1,638
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 10
- Dickson County – 45
- Dyer County – 48
- Fayette County – 45
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 26
- Gibson County – 31
- Giles County – 5
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 30
- Grundy County – 25
- Hamblen County – 8
- Hamilton County – 116
- Hardeman County — 7
- Hardin County – 4
- Hawkins County – 27
- Haywood County — 13
- Henderson County — 4
- Henry County — 9
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 4
- Humphreys County – 7
- Jackson County – 6
- Jefferson County – 15
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 194
- Lake County – 4
- Lauderdale County – 15
- Lawrence County – 15
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 10
- Loudon County – 22
- Macon County – 33
- Madison County – 86
- Marion County – 28
- Marshall County – 16
- Maury County – 34
- McMinn County – 6
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 10
- Montgomery County – 119
- Moore County – 2
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 9
- Overton County – 7
- Perry County – 6
- Polk County – 5
- Putnam County – 95
- Rhea County – 2
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 113
- Rutherford County – 309
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 3
- Sevier County – 24
- Shelby County – 1,778
- Smith County – 13
- Stewart County — 6
- Sullivan County – 45
- Sumner County – 509
- Tipton County – 56
- Trousdale County — 22
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 1
- Warren County – 5
- Washington County – 46
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 8
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 348
- Wilson County – 181
- Out of state – 274
- Pending – 88
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 3,347
- Black or African-American – 1,470
- Other/Multiracial – 418
- Asian – 130
- Pending – 1,705
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,456
- Hispanic – 441
- Pending – 2,173
Gender:
- Female – 3,586
- Male – 3,258
- Pending – 226
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.