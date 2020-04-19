Huntingdon police to help deliver groceries

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Huntingdon police announced they are partnering with Cash Saver in Huntingdon to get groceries to those most at-risk to coronavirus.

A Facebook post by the Huntingdon Police Department says those most at-risk can order from Cash Savers, then an officer from the department will deliver to those within the city limits.

The department says you must register your information with the police department before you place an order.

The post says you can then place your order with Cash Saver. However you must prepay for your items with a credit or debit card, according to the post.

The store will tell the police department about the order, and an officer will bring the items to your door.

Huntingdon Police Department can be contacted at (731) 986-5310.

You can submit your shopping list to Cash Saver at (731) 986-3744 or by email at storemanager9@ewjames.com.