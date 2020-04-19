Madison Co. Commission to hold virtual April meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — “To be honest, it’s totally new to all of us, to be Zoom meeting,” County Commissioner Jeff Wall said.

The 25 Madison County Commissioners will be conducting business as usual for April’s first virtual meeting.

“This month’s meeting is pretty basic. Obviously we’ll have the invocation, pledge of allegiance. Everything will be the same as it normally is in a county commission meeting,” Wall said.

“We will be considering, and [have] possible acceptance of a Declaration of Hope for the county,” Wall said.

Wall says the Declaration of Hope will include a Bible scripture and other encouraging words to help people through this pandemic.

“We normally, during the course of regular business throughout the year, we appoint several members, the county commission serves, several members serve as liaisons for certain committees,” Wall said.

“We will be looking to get a presentation from Pat English on our jail construction update, as well as some school and any announcements updates on our schools from our superintendent,” Wall said.

The commissioners will have a consideration and possible acceptance on a $2 filing fee for documents filed electronically.

Monday’s county commission meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the morning.

Wall says the commissioners will continue to hold their meetings virtually for another month or so.