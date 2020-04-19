Protesters rally at Madison Co. Courthouse

JACKSON, Tenn. — Across the state of Tennessee, people in major cities are gathering at their main government buildings to protest what they are calling the removal of constitutional rights.

Sunday, people gathered outside the Madison County Courthouse for a peaceful protest.

People stood outside with signs to encourage Gov. Bill Lee to reopen Tennessee as soon as possible.

“I am here to ask Gov. Lee to please open up Tennessee. We need to be able to go to work,” protester Lucy Overstreet said.

“Times in the past have been far, far worse than just a bad flu season and no big panic like this,” protester Danny Murphy said.

Demonstrators say the protest is also a way to let the governor know that they are ready to get back to work and get back to a normal life.