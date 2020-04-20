101 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 101.

The most recent patient is a 35-year-old man, according to the health department. Officials say he is not currently hospitalized, and staff members are reaching out to anyone who had contact with the patient.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including zip code, race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 69 (68%)

38301: 22 (22%)

38356: 1 (1%)

38391: 3 (3%)

Unknown: 6 (6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 56 (55%)

White: 19 (19%)

Asian: 2 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 23 (23%)

Gender:

Female: 56 (55%)

Male: 45 (45%)

Health status:

Recovered: 38 (37%)

Not recovered: 27 (27%)

Better: 12 (12%)

Unknown: 24 (24%)

Age: