Carroll County confirms first death from COVID-19

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Carroll County has confirmed their first death related to COVID-19.

Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler confirmed the death Monday in a statement on his Facebook page.

Mayor Butler said in the statement that he was notified by the Tennessee Department of Health, but does not have information on the patient.

Mayor Butler said the only information he has at this time is that one resident of Carroll County has died as a result of coronavirus.

In the statement, Mayor Butler says residents should continue to keep the safety of the county as a priority and continue to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, White House and the Tennessee Department of Health.

